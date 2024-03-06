Anlo SHS receives assorted goods from the USA

The foundation also donated a large collection of reference books to the school library

Dr. J.W. Doe Foundation, (USA) inspired by the ideals of the founders of this great school, ANLO SHS, decided to encourage generations of students attending ANSECO to aspire for greatness in all disciplines of their choice, both in sports and academia.

Hence, following the footsteps of the founders, and in order for their legacy to live on, decided to support the ANLO SHS in the Volta Region with assorted goods made up of books and numerous sporting gears across the many disciplines of football, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, basketball, sports apparel, etc.



The foundation also donated a large collection of reference books to the school library in various subject disciplines; mathematics, chemistry, biology, physics, accounting, French, tourism, computers, business and many more.



The Dr. J.W. Foundation believes that this once-in-a-lifetime donation to academics and sports will motivate the students to work hard, aspire to greater heights, and live up to the school's motto: Truth and Service.



Although Dr. Doe was not at the event that took place last Saturday, March 2nd, he was supported by very respected and well-meaning Ghanaians who witnessed the presentation on his behalf.

These were in the persons of Ambassador Wilberforce Tengey of the United Nations, Engineer Henry Nortey, VRA, Francis Olympio, Emmanuel and Angela Doe, children of the founder, Derek Mensah, architect, Kafui Kuwornu and others, who joined in from Accra.



After, a select group of students graced the beginning of the occasion by singing the school's anthem. The items were handed over to the headmaster by Emmanuel W.K. Doe with an inventory list.



The Headmaster, Mr Adeti, of the school, gave a short speech in appreciation of receiving the goods. The vote of thanks was delivered by the second girl's prefect, Sylvia Agbemenya.