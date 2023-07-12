0
Annoh-Dompreh seeks legislation for okada business

Okada Riders12345 Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri

Wed, 12 Jul 2023

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency in a pose with okada drivers

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region, has expressed his commitment to passing a law to regulate the use of motorcycles for commercial purposes, commonly known as okada.

He emphasised the need to protect the lives of young people involved in the okada business and acknowledged the assistance they provide to stranded passengers.

During a ceremony in which he donated over 200 helmets to okada riders in Nsawam, Mr Annoh-Dompreh shared his concern about the lack of attention given to injured okada riders in hospitals.

He recounted an incident where he intervened to ensure proper medical care for an injured rider who was almost neglected by the hospital staff.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh pledged to work for the government to regulate the Ookada business and ensure the safety of the riders.

He urged the riders to prioritise their safety, maintain a safe distance from potential hazards, and avoid drinking alcohol while operating their motorcycles.

The MP who is also the Majority Chief Whip advised the riders to use the helmets provided them and not sell them, emphasising the importance of wearing helmets for protection in case of accidents.

He also encouraged them to support one another and adhere to designated lanes to prevent collisions.

Hon Annoh-Dompreh's efforts reflect his concern for the well-being of Okada riders and his commitment to addressing the challenges they face

Source: classfmonline.com
