Annual Obuasi Trade Show set to begin on December 21, 2020

Source: Information Services Department

Anglogold Ashanti, Obuasi together with the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) and in partnership with the Obuasi Municipal Assembly and the Obuasi East District Assembly will be organizing the third edition of the Obuasi Trade Show this month.

The trade show which has been dubbed “Donkomi mo ndi me dwa” forms part of plans by the mining giant and its stakeholders to diversify the economy of Obuasi to help end the perennial overdependence on the mine.



The first edition was held in February 2019.



This year’s programme is under the general theme: “Diversifying the economy of Obuasi through trade promotion.”



It is expected to start on Monday 21st December 2020 and end on 26th December 2020 at the AGA Club House, Wawase in the Obuasi East District.



It is expected to bring together more than 300 traders ( both virtual and face to face) to display their produce in order to boost sales ahead of Christmas. The Trade show is geared towards reinvigorating the Kunka Market in Obuasi.



Key Activities during the show include;

• TRAINING IN PACKAGING AND BRANDING



• WEEK -LONG PRODUCT AND SERVICES EXHIBITION



• KUNKA MARKET PROMOTION



• ARTISTS NIGHT



It has GCB, Pemsan TV, Fast TV, Sikapa Radio, Shaft FM, O FM and Time FM as supporters. It is anticipated that all Covid-19 protocols would be observed during the show.

