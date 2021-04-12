Another 7 Sandema Prisoners escape custody after Ashaiman jailbreak

The Prison gate

Seven prisoners have escaped from Prison custody in Sandema in the Upper East region.

According to information available to MyNewsGh, the convict prisoners who had been kept in a separate cell awaiting their transportation to Gambaga prisons suddenly appeared violent and apprehensive and started hitting the cells metal gate.



The Police on duty while in the process of taking steps to call for reinforcement to prevent their intended plans, seven out of the ten convict prisoners escaped by forcing the metal plate at the lower part of the gate inn to gain ingress to the corridor and forced the wooden door leading to the charge office open.

The seven include Amondrn Azaari, Kwesi Achalipaabey, Albert Walera, Awenyok David, Moses Amoak, Kaseley Nab and Abaniakame Adocta.



Meanwhile, there is a manhunt for the prison escapees whiles disciplinary action has been taken against defaulters.