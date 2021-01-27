Another NPP group disassociate from protest against Dr. Letsa

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa is a minister-designate for the Volta region

Source: Albert Kuzor , Contributor

A group of some party members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta region calling itself NPP Volta Resource Group has disassociated themselves from the recent protest staged in the region against the re-nomination of Dr Archibald Yao Letsa as regional Minister-designate for the region.

According to the group at a press conference held in Ho on Wednesday, 27 January 2021, the actions by the protesters was a “misconduct”.



The convenor, Mr David Akpabli (ESQ) mentioned that the demonstration was “dangerous and intimidating conduct against another member, was in breach of the duty to uphold the public party policies and created discord and factionalism within the party”



The group also added that “the demonstration was also in direct disrespect to His Excellency the President who with his able advisors nominated Dr Letsa again as the Volta regional Minister-designate after a lot of consultation and consideration”

The group advised the protesters to “follow the appropriate procedures as provided for in the constitution of the New Patriotic Party “



Mr Akpabli, however, emphasised that “it is not the whole of Volta that has rejected the President’s nominee for the Volta region”

