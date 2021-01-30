Another accident on Navrongo road in less than 48 hours leaves several battling for their lives

Some cars collided with other vehicles whiles others skidded off the road

In less than 48 hours, two accidents have occurred on the Navrongo-Chuchuliga Road leaving several persons battling for their lives after sustaining various degrees of injury.

This comes after their vehicles either collided with other vehicles or skidded off the road.



According to eyewitnesses, the first accident involving a Toyota Saloon car occurred yesterday near the Alang Junior High School at Nanjuipuing, a suburb of Chuchuliga.



They related that the driver of the vehicle apparently lost control of his rapidly speeding car which somersaulted multiple times. He was driving alone and sustained life-threatening injuries.



He was immediately transported to the War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo for medical attention.

The second accident happened at the same spot earlier this morning when another saloon car collided with a motorcycle. Both the driver and the rider survived but the motorbike and car were damaged considerably. The rider reportedly broke a limb while the driver escaped with minor injuries.



Some residents find it strange that two accidents have happened at the same spot in less than forty-eight hours. They however blame excessive speeding on the part of drivers and riders for the occurrence of accidents on the road.



They lament that ever since the road got asphalted less than three years ago, many road users who couldn’t speed due to the bad nature of the road now speed with little or no regard for other road users, leading to the high frequency of accidents on the road.