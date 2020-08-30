General News

Another alleged witch nearly killed at Sumpini in West Gonja

A 60-year-old woman Madam Meri Ibrahim from Sumpini in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region has sustained several degrees of injuries after a mob attacked her with cutlasses and other objects leading to deep cuts and lacerations on her face and upper limbs, with her middle left finger cut off.

Madam Meri and other women in the Sumpini community are alleged to have bewitched a gentleman leading to her brutal ordeal on Sunday 29th August 2020.



The Damongo correspondent of Bole Nkilgi FM Zion Abdul-Rauf who followed the story after a community member informed him of the situation rushed to the hospital.



A weak Madam Meri Ibrahim narrated to Nkilgi FM’s Zion Abdul-Rauf that she was at home when a mob of young men attacked her with cutlasses, sticks and other fatal objects notwithstanding her pleas that she was not a witch.



She said she was left helpless and had no one to rescue her until some good samaritans brought her to the Busunu health centre.



A crying Madam Meri who had blood all over her body narrating her ordeal in a video circulating on social media after cruel ordeal said her house was brought down with all her property destroyed.

The old woman said she and two others, one Sanatu and another woman who is the ‘wife of Liman’ were accused but she was not spared because she has no child and that Sanatu has run away from the community.



Madam Meri said the gentleman they are accusing them of trying to kill is not even sick and swore by the gods of the area that she is not a witch and was wrongly accused.







The police in Busunu have since escorted the old woman to the West Gonja Catholic Hospital at Damongo where she is receiving treatment and protection but no arrest has yet been made.



Many thought the case of Madam Akua Denteh of Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality who was brutally murdered after witchcraft accusations will serve as a lesson to the people of the Savannah Region but this new case has surprised many since the old lady madam Meri Ibrahim could have also died.

