Another building collapses at Nanakrom, one dead

One person has lost his life after he was trapped under rubble after a three-storey building collapsed at Nanakrom in the Adentan Municipality in Accra on Thursday, May 4.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Alexander Nii Noi Adumuah told Citi News that personnel of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) managed to pull out the deceased Friday morning after hours of tracking the victim.



However, one person with injuries and has since been sent to the hospital



Mr Noi Adumah added that the Police have commenced investigations into the incident.

The latest building collapse comes days after the Supervisor of another three-storey building which collapsed at Adentan in Accra on Monday was arrested by the Police.



The structure, which was under construction, led to the death of one person and also left three other persons with injuries.



