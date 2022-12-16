0
Menu
News

Another earth tremor hits parts of Accra four days after twin tremor

Earth Tremor 123 File photo: Friday's tremor comes some four days after a twin tremor hit parts of Accra

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There are reports of another earth tremor experienced by some residents of the Greater Accra Region.

The tremor reported to have occurred in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022, comes some four days after parts of the national capital experienced a twin tremor.

According to multiple social media reports, Friday's tremor was felt within the Weija-Gbawe Municipality, which has been the epicentre of previous tremors.

Parts of Mallam, Gbawe, Tetegu, Weija, and McCarthy Hills are said to have experienced the tremor.

Read some social media reactions to the tremor below:













GA/SEA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea