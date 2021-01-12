Another fire guts warehouse at Suame Magazine

A warehouse at Suame Magazine in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional has been gutted by fire Tuesday morning.

The warehouse according to reports, is used for the storage of vehicle spare parts at Suame Magazine, a popular market for car parts.



This is the fourth fire incident recorded in the Region in three days.

Firefighters at the scene managed to bring the inferno under control after almost two hours, according to reports gathered by Starrfm.com.gh.



No casualties have been recorded so far.