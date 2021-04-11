Another mobile money vendor attacked in Takoradi

According to reports, the robbers managed to bolt with the bag containing an amount of about GHS800

A Mobile Money vendor in her 20s has been attacked by armed robbers around Takoradi Presby Quarters.

The attack on Hannah Asandoh led to the shooting of a taxi driver who went to her rescue.



According to reports, the incident took place around 7:25 pm on Saturday, April 10 when the vendor was approached by two young men to do transaction, for which she demanded their ID.



One of the guys suddenly attacked her and struggled with her to take a bag containing her money.



She then started shouting for help, attracting the attention of a taxi driver by name John Abakah, who was washing his car nearby.

The driver then rushed to the rescue of the vendor but got shot in the thigh by the robbers.



The robbers managed to bolt with the bag containing an amount of about GHS800.



The driver is currently responding to treatment at the Effiankwanta Hospital emergency ward.



This incident happens a day after another Mobile Money vendor got shot by armed robbers at Ahinkofi-krom.