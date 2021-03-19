Another ‘motor thief’ narrowly escapes death

Samuel Dogbe, The suspect

The timely intervention of the Police at Awutu in the Central Region has saved the life of a suspected motor thief.

The suspected was nearly lynched just as the suspect, who died a few days ago for allegedly snatching the motor from a rider.



Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare who narrated the story on Nyankonton Mu Nsem stated that the alleged thief was caught at Feteh Kakraba by an angry mob.



He was physically assaulted and nearly suffered the fate of the deceased suspect.



Samuel Dogbe was also dragged from Feteh Kakraba to Awutu Breku.

However, some motor riders at Awutu Breku had plans to lynch him to death.



Following an intel picked by the residents from Fetek Kakraba, they used another location and was taken to the Awutu Breku Police Station.



Upon reaching the station, the young man thanked God for escaping from the hands of the angry mob who had wanted to lynch him to death.



Meanwhile, it has emerged that Samuel Dogbe stole the motor during the lockdown but was caught today by the angry youth in the area.