Another policeman drops dead in Accra

The deceased was found dead by the roadside

Another policeman has dropped dead by the roadside at Antie Aku near Awoshie Abrantie in Ga central and Ablekuma North Municipal Districts of the Greater Accra Region.

Sergeant Timothy Jabuni with the Rapid Deployment Force Headquarters was found lying lifeless at the scene close to his residence with no visible signs of violence to suggest he may have been attacked or engaged in violent clashes with others.



Police Investigators from Anyaa District disclosed to MyNewsGh.com that the deceased was on Tuesday afternoon at about 3 pm found in black trousers and a red t-shirt lying dead by the side of the road.



According to them, upon arrival at the scene, the body was inspected but no mark of violence was found but was later conveyed to the police hospital morgue for preservation.

Following enquiries made in the neighborhood, it was established that the deceased was a serving policeman with the RDF Headquarters.



This comes a few days after three police officers died within 24 hours under various circumstances according to confirmed reports sparking fear among their colleagues.