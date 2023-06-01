0
Another radio presenter suffers physical attack in Tamale

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Barely a month after two persons attacked a Radio Presenter of Tamale-based Dagbon Fm, another Presenter, Halik Musah, also known as DJ. Tell, with Tamale-based Radio Tamale, has also been attacked.

In a video sighted by Rainbow Radio, the vociferous Presenter was seen being pulled out of his vehicle by his assailants, who punched him from the side and made unsavoury remarks.

The remote cause of the attack, believed to have happened at an unknown location, is not immediately known, but a helpless Halik Musah was seen trying to protect himself.

The two assailants, whose faces are not seen in the video, hurled insults at him and described him while physically manhandling him.

It would be recalled that three weeks ago, a former Deputy Northern Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Iddrisu Hardi alias Pagaaza and Mumuni Osman, was arrested concerning an attack on a Tamale-based Radio Presenter.

Abubakari Sadiq, a presenter with Dagbon Fm, was attacked by the suspects during a live studio discussion.

The two were arraigned before the court on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, assault, unlawful entry, and threat of death.

They both pleaded guilty to all four counts of charges and were convicted on their own plea.

They were subsequently sentenced to a fine of GH₵3, 600 or in default serve a custodial sentence of 18 months imprisonment in hard labour but they managed to pay the fine.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
