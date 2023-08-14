Another vehicle traveling with cattle set ablaze on Walewale-Bolga main road

The truck that was set on fire

Correspondence from North East Region

A Kia Rhyno traveling with cattle with a registration number of AC-1201-20 has been attacked and burned beyond recognition by some unknown assailants at Gbimsi in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North-East Region.



The attack left the driver and one other person with several degrees of injuries, and they are responding to treatment at the Walewale Government Hospital.



The attack, which happened about 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, is believed to be connected with the chieftaincy dissension in Bawku.



Amidst the attack, one man at Gbimsi was hit by bullets in the abdomen. It was explained that the man was with his colleagues while the assailants shot into the vehicle indiscriminately.

The vehicle was traveling with cattle from the Upper East Region to the southern part of the country but was attacked on the journey at Gbimsi, a few meters away from the forest when entering the community.



Two of the cattle died in the attack after the vehicle was set ablaze.



Sources also disclosed that an articulated truck vehicle was also attacked at about 8 p.m. at the same place on the same day, but the driver escaped unhurt with the vehicle to the police headquarters in Walewale for safety.



The police declined to comment on the matter but said they are investigating what has happened.