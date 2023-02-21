Answer my questions and stop the jokes – Agbodza calls 'jovial' KT Hammond to order

Governs Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu

Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza had cause to call fellow MP for Asokwa, KT Hammond, to order, accusing the latter of trivializing serious issues.

KT Hammond, a Trade and Industry Minister-nominee was appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on February 20 when an exchange ensued between the two.



Agbodza, who doubles as Minority Chief Whip had asked about two achievements of KT Hammond during his two previous stints as deputy minister between



2001 – 2009.



Below is a transcript of what ensued between the two:



KT Hammond: I have been looking for the opportunity to put my achievements (on record), this is not a big one, he is giving me just two.

The big one, the big one… Mr. Chairman that is why I said my brother and friend Kofi Buah will go to hell. That is why I said that the other day. Mr Chairman, it is through the instrumentality of John Agyekum Kufuor….



Agbodza: Chairman, I am not sure, I don’t know you have philosophical or religious vent, initially I sought to say that on a good day he is very jovial but when you look at the country what is happening in the country right now, the public expects this engagement to be very serious.



So, I will plead with you once again to answer my questions. I’m not here to joke. We can joke when we get to the other side of Parliament, answer the questions and stop the jokes.



Committee Chairman and first deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, subsequently stepped in to as the nominee to focus on the question.



KT Hammond defended his reference to Kofi Buah (the deputy Minority Leader) whiles answering the question before proceeding to give his response.

