Anthony Osei Akoto goes home: Ex-Tafo MP to be buried today

The late Anthony Osei Akoto

Former Old Tafo Member of Parliament (MP) Anthony Osei Akoto’s funeral will be held today, Saturday, 15 April 2023.

The family of the statesman revealed a burial service will be held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra, followed by the burial.



The former minister of state in charge of monitoring and evaluation passed away on Monday, 20 March 2023.



His passing was announced on the Facebook page of the parliament of Ghana.



He was 69 years old.



He left behind three children.

Mr Osei was in the cabinet of former President John Agyekum Kufuor as Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning.



He became a member of the Management Board of Merchant Bank (Ghana) Ltd in March 2002.



Prior, he served as an Associate Professor at Dollard University (USA) and as a Research Assistant at the Center for Policy Analysis (Ghana).



In May 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo named Anthony Akoto Osei as part of 19 ministers to form his cabinet.