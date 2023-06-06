Anthrax outbreak: Bryan Acheampong bans consumption of animals found dead in affected areas

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong has banned the consumption of animals found dead in the Binduri district in the Upper East Region.

This comes on the back of the confirmation of one fatality and 11 infections resulting from the anthrax disease in the Binduri community in the Upper East Region.



According to a 3news.com report, the ministry through a statement has announced measures put in place to forestall the further spread of the disease to various areas in the region.



“To forestall the spread of the disease, the Ministry [of Food and Agriculture] is announcing the following measures for public safety: Restricting the movement of animals within, into and out of the Binduri district.



“Mass vaccination of animals in the affected areas.



“Ban on the consumption of animals found dead from the affected areas,” parts of the statement said.

The ministry also cautioned consumers of meat to only patronise certified abattoirs and report animal deaths to the nearest veterinary unit or health facility.



“The public is further advised to observe vigilance, purchase meat from only certified abattoirs and promptly report animal deaths to the nearest veterinary unit or health facility in the affected area,” the statement added.



On June 1, 2023, the Upper East Regional Health Directorate received notification for two anthrax cases with one death in Binduri District following the consumption of dead cattle. “In all, four cattle have died in the affected community.



According to Dr Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi, the Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, one person has been confirmed dead while 11 others are infected with suspected anthrax after consuming the remains of dead cattle.



Anthrax is a disease caused by a spore-forming bacterium. It mainly affects domestic and wild animals.

People can get anthrax when they get in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.



