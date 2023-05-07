Anti-Christ elements are against National Cathedral construction - Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Maurice Ampaw, a renowned legal practitioner, has described persons opposed to the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana as 'anti-Christ elements'.

According to him, these anti-Christ elements have no reverence for God and think that one's fate is determined only through his or her effort and not divine intervention.



Speaking in an interview on Sompa FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, on Friday (May 5, 2023), Ampaw added that some of the opposers of the construction of the National Cathedral, including the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, are against it because of political reasons.



“There is an agenda (against the construction of the National Cathedral) by anti-Christ elements – people who have become tired of Christianity and they think they are great because of their education, wealth and political positions.



“These people think that Christianity and the Church do not matter and that life is determined by one’s actions – it is scientifically based and that Christianity is a waste of time and a scam.



“Someone like Sam Okudzeto, the member of parliament, has decided to put his Christianity aside for him and his elements to fight the construction of the cathedral because it is coming from Nana Addo,” he said in Twi.

He added that the persons against the construction of the cathedral are ignoring all of its potential benefits to the economy of Ghana because of the spirituality attached to it.



The lawyer also said that if the cathedral was being constructed for Muslims, no Muslim would speak against it because of their respect for the chief imam and their religion.



Meanwhile, Ablakwa, in his latest exposé on the National Cathedral, alleged that the American consultant to the National Cathedral project gave an official address that leads to a warehouse.



He said that when he visited the facility during his trip, he saw no offices but rather: "a ramshackle warehouse with the inscription: Churchill Coffee Company, Wholesale Division."



"We also decided to embark on the long travel to Springfield in Missouri where Mr. Cary Lee Summers who has been given US$ 6 million of our money is described on the National Cathedral of Ghana website as 'Consultant for the United States'.

"When we arrived at that address, there was nothing about the Nehemiah Group. We surprisingly saw quite a ramshackle warehouse with the inscription: Churchill Coffee Company, Wholesale Division,” he added.



The MP also said that Eric Okyere Darko, a member of the legal team of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, was listed as a trustee on the Ghana National Cathedral in Washington DC registration documents in the United States.



The MP stated in his social media post that per his checks, the project's registration details in Ghana differed from what he got from that of the US.



Also, whiles eminent clergymen were dominant on the Board of Trustees in Ghana registration papers, in the case of the US, there were three persons.



The only common personality on both sides is Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, the Executive Secretary to the National Cathedral of Ghana project.

Watch the interview below:







Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:









IB/FNOQ