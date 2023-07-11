Anti-Gay Bill: I doff my hat to all the MPs - Salam Mustapha

National Youth Organizer of NPP, Salam Mustapha

NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha has commended the Members of Parliament for adopting the anti-LGBTQ+ bill which was laid before the House on Wednesday, July 5.

All 275 MPs accepted the bill and it awaits the final stage to be passed into law.



When it comes into effect, it will ensure proper Ghanaian family values and prohibit all homosexual practices.



The bill is to criminalize Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and so forth that fall in the homosexual brackets; offenders will face a jail term or fine or both.



The NPP Youth Organizer was elated that none of the MPs opposed the bill and egged them on to see to its conclusion.

"The West, they have done their worst already. Now, they should leave us alone to determine our fate, our culture and the way we want our society to run...We should support the bill. We should dictate our own pace as far as socio-economic religious development is concerned," he said.



He noted that it is about time Ghana became assertive in upholding her values and running her society in the manner that befits the Ghanaian family virtues.



He also ludicrously promised to support the MPs with bags of cement to ginger them to pass the bill.



"We doff our hat to the MPs. We are solidly behind them. We give them our morale support and 10,000 bags of cement. They should carry on!", he hollered.