Anti-Gay Bill: Sam George praises majority, minority leadership as parliament begins consideration

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has praised the leadership of parliament after the house commenced the consideration of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQI bill).

In a post shared on X on Friday, December 8, 2023, Sam George thanked the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, for the roles they played to ensure that the bill was taken during proceedings on Friday.



He added that consideration of the bill on Friday was successful.



“This afternoon, the @parliament_gh under the able leadership of @askbagbin commenced the consideration stage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021. We successfully completed about 25% of the current amendments.



“I extend my gratitude to the Leadership of the House especially @Cassielforson who have helped bring us this far. The engagements today were very productive with great inputs from members of the House including the Hon. Kyei-Mensah Bonsu,” he said.



The Ningo-Prampram legislator added, “The House is poised to continue the deliberations on Monday. For God and Country!”

There was drama at parliament on Wednesday, December 06, 2023, as some members of parliament clashed over the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.



Sam Nartey George, and the other MPs, who sponsored the bill, were not happy that the majority caucus of the house did not allow the bill to be taken during proceedings on Wednesday.



Ningo-Prampram legislator accused the majority caucus of refusing the order of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for the bill to be taken and the proposed corrections and amendments to it made.



He said that the majority caucus is using all manner of means to oppose the passage of the bill because they want to disgrace the Speaker of Parliament who has promised that the bill would be passed before the end of 2023.



He added that the chairman of the committee the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, deliberately absented himself so that it can be used as an excuse for the bill not to be considered.

Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, the MP for Asante Akum Central, however responded to Sam George's allegations, saying that he was on an equally important government assignment.



He therefore warned that the anti-LQBTQI bill would never be passed if it is politicized.



View Sam George’s post below:





This afternoon, the @parliament_gh under the able leadership of @askbagbin commenced the consideration stage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021. We successfully completed about 25% of the current amendments.



I extend my… pic.twitter.com/h6W4BerP5N — Sam 'Dzata' George ???????????? (@samgeorgegh) December 8, 2023

BAI/MA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.