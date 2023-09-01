Anti-IGP audio probe: COP Alex Mensah sounded more like a politician than a police officer - Adib Saani

COP Alex Mensah

A security analyst, Adib Saani has expressed that COP Alex Mensah, the police officer behind one of the voices heard in an audio plotting the sacking of IGP Dampare from office before the 2024 elections talks like a politician rather than a police officer.

Adib Saani’s assertion comes on the back of the manner with which COP Alex Mensah answered questions the seven-member committee threw at him during the probing of the anti-IGP audio on Thursday, August 31, 2023.



“What I am very worried about is whether COP Alex Mensah is a police officer or politician. He spoke more like a politician than a police professional. And I think that is sad because the thing is we cannot delink politics from police. This is something that has always been the case years unend," Adib Saani said on Accra-based JoyNews.



COP Alex Mensah during the committee sitting disclosed that he is a sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party but no card-bearing member.



He also added that he talked with the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua to be vigilant or his party will go into opposition come 2025.



The police commissioner furthered that IGP Dampare is mismanaging the police service and the force is not happy about it.



“Dampare is not managing the Police Service well and the majority of police officers are not happy. You can call the police officers on the ground and they will tell you,” COP Mensah said.

Background



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner, a sergeant and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, ignited public outrage in July 2023.



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Their conversation revolves around plans to remove the IGP from office due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging.



The Commissioner of Police also specifically identifies the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.



