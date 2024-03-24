Anti-LGBT+ Bill: Do you know what women mean to me? - Bawumia campaign spokesman

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, presidential staffer and VP Mahamudu Bawumia

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a presidential staffer, has underscored the importance of women in the lives of men, stressing that women are to be credited for how long men live.

Aboagye, who is also the spokesperson for the Mahamudu Bawumia for President 2024 campaign, emphasized that it was not true that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was against the anti-LGBT+ Bill.



Contributing to the discussion on the Bill on TV3 (March 23, 2024) he roundly rejected same-sex relationships before emphasizing what women meant to him and to his peace of mind.



"To tell me that I support gayism. Do you know what women mean to me? Do you know how much I adore and appreciate women for the things that they bring to us as men?" he asked rhetorically.



According to him, politicians go through stress all day through to the evening and midnight, among other things receiving phone calls from constituents and subordinates.



"The only thing in this world that calms our nerves and reduces our stress and ensures that all these things do not knock us out of the face of the world earlier than God has given us, is women," he stressed.



His principal, Vice President Bawumia, has serially been accused of being silent on the anti-LGBT+ Bill which has been in the headlines since Parliament unanimously passed it.