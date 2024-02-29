Anti-LGBT+ Bill: Give us a national response - Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong tells Akufo-Addo

Executive Director of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong

The Executive Director of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sign the Anti-LGBT+ Bill into law as soon as possible to reflect the national interest and concern of Ghanaians.

This follows Parliament's passage of the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, otherwise known as the Anti-LGBT+ Bill, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, awaiting presidential approval.



Even though some people, like Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, criticised the bill, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong argued that the bill reflects the entire country's interests, and as such, the president should give it a national response by assenting to it without delay.



"What happened in Parliament yesterday was not just about the MPs; it was something that is of national concern. It is something that troubled Ghanaians, and thankfully, some MPs took it to Parliament for us. We have been having conversations about it for a very long time, and we got Sam George and some other MPs to sponsor the bill in Parliament.



"What is left now is for the president to sign; we are pleading with him because this is of national consent; he should give it a national response," he stated.



Responding to the position of critics, the clergyman noted that democracy requires that everybody have their say without being forced.

"Democracy requires that we have opinions. When I wake up in the morning, and I am hungry, I should be able to say that I am hungry without people asking me why I am hungry.



"So, because of democracy, we must allow everybody to share their opinion. Some people will prefer to share their opinions on TV, just as we are doing now, while others will prefer demonstrations or going to court. Some people prefer to go to Parliament like Sam George and his colleagues. So, we cannot stop people from having opinions as far as the bill is concerned," he added.



Meanwhile, Professor Audury Gadzekpo argued that the bill was passed for political reasons, not genuine concerns about societal values.



Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong was speaking in an interview with Accra-based UTV on February 29, 2024.



