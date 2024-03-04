Anti-LGBT+ Bill: How on earth can a minister of the gospel say that the church is very happy about injustice? - Rev. Ahaligah

Rev. Prof. Kwame Ahaligah, a Senior Fellow of the Centre for Religion and Public Life

Rev. Prof. Kwame Ahaligah, a Senior Fellow of the Centre for Religion and Public Life, has expressed disappointment in the General Secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Rev. Fr. Clement Kwasi Adjei, for remarking that the church is pleased with the passage of the anti-LGBT+ Bill.

In response, Rev. Prof. Ahaligah questioned the compassion and love exemplified by such a statement, stating, "Unfortunately, we do not think that this statement demonstrates the compassion and love that Christ Jesus taught us.



"How on earth can a minister of the gospel say that the church is very happy about injustice? Or has he forgotten what St. Augustine once said -that the church is not a museum for righteous people, but also a hospital for sinners?"



He further emphasized the importance of grace and compassion, citing the words of Paul in 2 Corinthians 5:19 that states;



"God was in Christ, reconciling the world to himself, no longer counting people’s sins against them, and he transmits to us this wonderful ministry of reconciliation."



Rev. Prof. Ahaligah further urged ministers of the gospel to prioritize justice and reconciliation in both the church and society, aligning with the ministry of Christ Jesus.

The passage of the Promotion of Human Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the Anti-Gay Bill, by the Parliament of Ghana has sparked reactions from civil society.



Critics argue that the legislation, which criminalizes same-sex activities, violates fundamental human rights protected by the constitution.



The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) has indicated its intention to challenge the bill at the Supreme Court if it receives presidential assent to become law.



NAY/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.