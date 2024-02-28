Anti-LGBT+ Bill: Human rights are not dependent on majority approval - Prof Gadzekpo warns

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, the Board Chair of CDD-Ghana

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, the Board Chair of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has called for the rejection of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values bill (Anti-LGBT+ bill), according to a citinewsroom.com report.

She asserted that the proposed legislation undermines fundamental human rights protected by the Constitution, encompassing the rights to dignity, freedom of speech and association, procession participation, academic freedom, equality, and non-discrimination.



She made the submission at a press conference focused on human rights and a rights-based approach to supporting sexual minorities in Ghana.



Prof. Gadzekpo cautioned that any alteration to these rights could potentially jeopardize Ghana’s democratic principles, urging citizens to recognize the profound significance of the issue at hand.



"Once our pillars of democracy rest to prevent the tyranny of the majority, depending on where we find ourselves, and on any given issue, we can all experience the feeling of being minorities. The rights guaranteed in the constitution are therefore our only protector from majoritarian tyranny," citinewroom.com quoted her to have said.

She went on to challenge the assertion by proponents of the Anti-LGBT+ Bill that the majority's alleged support justifies its passage into law.



Prof. Gadzekpo highlighted that human rights are not contingent on majority approval or disapproval, emphasizing that Ghana is a secular and multi-religious country.



"The assertion by the proponents of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill that because the majority of Ghanaians are allegedly in favour of the bill justifies its passage into laws is untenable. Ghana is a secular and multi-religious country," she stated.



AM/SARA