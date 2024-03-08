Anti-LGBT+ Bill: Peace Council is a threat to Ghana's peace - Sam George

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has criticised the National Peace Council for its position on the anti-LGBT+ Bill that Parliament has passed.

He said the peace council is one of the biggest problems in the country.



The Promoting of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024, which seeks to criminalise homosexuality and related activities, has been widely criticised by human rights groups after its passage.



Some foreign governments have also spoken against it, stating that it violates people's fundamental freedoms and dignity.



However, the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, said that the council does not have a position on the Bill, as it is a mediator and does not take sides on such issues.



These comments seem to have angered Sam George, one of the Bill's sponsors. He accused the Peace Council of being hypocritical and a threat to the country's peace.



In an interview on 3FM, Sam George said that the council was a disgrace and a shame and should be disbanded for the sanity of Ghana's peace.

"The peace council is a disgrace and a shame. I have said this, and I will say it again. The peace council is one of the biggest problems in this country; they are hypocritical and extremely hypocritical. We have seen the posture of the council. It has become a very political organisation. It should be disbanded for the sanity of Ghana's peace. The Peace Council is a threat to our peace as a country," he stated.



The Ningo-Prampram MP described the members of the National Peace Council as hypocrites who sold their conscience, stating that they should bow their heads in shame.



"They are made up of a bunch of hypocrites who have sold their consciences, like the way Esau in the Bible sold his birthright for a bowl of porridge. The men and women who sit on the peace council, if they have a conscience and if they fear the God they say they serve and worship, should bow their heads in shame," he added.



