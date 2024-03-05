Anti-LGBT+ Bill has not been submitted to Akufo-Addo – Afenyo-Markin

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has revealed that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill has not yet been submitted to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his assent.

He said the drafting department of Parliament is currently in the process of compiling the bill.



He disclosed this when he addressed the Parliamentary Press Corps.



He explained that the final draft will then be presented to the sponsors for their review and subsequent authentication by the Clerk to Parliament, initiating the necessary procedural steps.



“There’s some seeming pressure on the presidency regarding the anti-LGBT+ Bill that parliament passed.

"Well, the process is that when the bill is passed in Parliament, it must first be compiled by the drafting department in Parliament.



"As we speak, as the leader of the house, I can say on authority that we’ve not completed the process. The bill is yet to be sent to the president for signing.



“So, the public needs to know this, so that a certain impression is not created out there that Parliament has submitted the bill to the presidency.



“Mr Speaker is yet to receive the authenticated bill, the clerk to the parliament himself has not yet seen it, and the drafting department is still compiling, I have been chasing it myself and they said it will require some time because a lot of changes were done," he said.