Anti-LGBT+ bill punishment too harsh, it should be more reformative - NPP MP

Afigya Kwabre North lawmaker, Collins Adomako-Mensah has voiced his thoughts on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed by Parliament.

Collins Adomako-Mensah, who has been appointed Deputy Minister-designate for Energy, says the bill is not yet legitimized as it awaits President Nana Akufo-Addo's assent.



To him, the president, being an experienced and intelligent lawyer, will carefully peruse the bill and take the necessary decision on his role in promoting Ghanaian human sexual rights and family values.



"It (the bill) has reached the president. He has 14 days to take a decision whether to assent. If he feels there are some aspects (that need revision), he write back to parliament for us to look at again," he said.



On his position on the bill, Hon. Adomako-Mensah stated emphatically that he feels the punishment for offenders of the bill should not be a jail term.

Rather, he called for those who identify with the LGBTQ+ community to be given psychotherapy to help them turn away from this social aberration.



"The bill wasn't as it has come out because some of the things that were in the bill, some were very harsh. I'm sure we have been able to tweak it to where it is now. For me, I sided with Afenyo-Markin; I felt that the punishment should be more reformative," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



He proposed that offenders should be subjected to community service and taken through psychological treatment.



