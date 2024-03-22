Anti-LGBT+ brouhaha: Akufo-Addo is too troublesome – Prof Ayensu-Danquah

Professor Grace Ayensu-Danquah

Professor Grace Ayensu-Danquah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region, has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over delays in receiving and assenting to the recently passed anti-LGBT+ Bill.

Professor Ayensu-Danquah asserted that the president's actions indicate a disregard for legislative processes and constitutional obligations.



“So, what is the president up to, refusing the transmission [of the Bill]? I agree with my sister. He sounds like he is up to something; he is too troublesome.



“I mean, I totally agree with my sister; he is super troublesome and always looking for a fight. In medicine, we call it the Napoleonic syndrome. He always has to make a point, and he always has to be the loudest person in the room,” she said in an interview on TV3 on March 21, 2024.



Highlighting the principle of separation of powers, Prof. Ayensu-Danquah emphasised that President Akufo-Addo is not above the legislature and must adhere to constitutional norms by accepting the transmission of Bills passed by Parliament.



She added, “He is not above the legislature; he is not above the Speaker of Parliament. He needs to accept the transmission per the constitution.”

The anti-LGBT+ Bill, as passed by Parliament, proscribes LGBT activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



It may be recalled that the Office of the President urged Parliament not to transmit the anti-LGBT+ Bill to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for assent.



The presidency cited two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction against the Bill before the Supreme Court.



In a statement released on Monday, March 18, 2024, Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Secretary to the President, disclosed that the Attorney-General had informed President Akufo-Addo via a letter dated March 18, 2024, regarding the pending legal actions.



Per the Anti-LGBT+ Bill, persons caught in LGBT+ acts would be subjected to six months to a three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors bearing a three- to five-year jail term.

President Akufo-Addo has suspended his decision on whether or not to sign the Bill into law, citing a challenge to its constitutionality in the Supreme Court.



Even if he decides against it, MPs can, by a two-thirds majority, veto the president's decision and make the provisions of the Bill enforceable.





You are not above the constitution. Accept the transmission of the anti-LGBTQ bill as per the constitution - Prof. Grace Ayensu-Danquah to the President#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/JktgZnzWFy — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) March 21, 2024

