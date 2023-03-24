0
Anti-LGBTQ Bill report to be laid in Parliament on March 24

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Committee report on the Bill of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values is expected to be laid before Parliament today, Friday, March 24, 2023.

This was revealed by the Ranking on Legal Constitution and Parliamentary Affairs, Benard Ahiafor, in interactions with the Parliamentary Press.

He highlighted that Ghana remains a sovereign state with her own unique culture thus at liberty to promulgate laws that keep her culture intact.

He further said that he in particular has not received any threat from any group or individual from any quarters.

According to him, the Bill was introduced to Parliament as a private member's bill.

He noted that the Committee received some 200 memoranda from Civil Society Organisations, traditional leaders, Christian society, and academia.

He said the bill has moved from the committee level to the plenary stage for consideration so it will move for a second reading to the third reading when it is passed then it will move to the president for assent.

He added that the responsibility of the committee was to ensure there is nothing in the Bill that trampled on anybody's right as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

