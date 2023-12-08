Anti-LGBTQ bill: If you politicise this bill, it will drag the process – Majority to Minority

File photo

Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs in Parliament, has advised the Minority to exercise caution in their critique of the processes surrounding the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill.

Anyimadu-Antwi emphasized that injecting political undertones into the legislation's discourse could have detrimental effects on the entire process.



Addressing journalists in parliament, the Asante-Akim Central MP, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, underscored the importance of keeping the discussion around the bill free from political biases.



He urged against casting insinuations and politicizing the proposed legislation, warning that such actions could potentially sway public opinion against the bill.



"The moment it is clothed with political colours, I am sure that my people will support me and we'll have a statement on this bill," cautioned Anyimadu-Antwi, emphasizing the need for a balanced and objective consideration of the legislation.



The caution from the chairman comes on the heels of mounting frustrations among sponsors of the bill regarding its perceived stagnation.



The private members' bill, championed by MP Sam Nartey George, has faced delays at the consideration stage, prompting dissatisfaction among its proponents.

Anyimadu-Antwi, however, explained that there are new developments in the bill that necessitate scrutiny at the committee level before further progress can be made.



He expressed concern that this rationale is not being well-received by sponsors who have criticized Majority MPs for adhering to what he deems as due process.



"I overheard my friend casting insinuations at the First Deputy Speaker. That is Sam George saying that when the main speaker that is the Right Honourable Speaker is not there, then the First Deputy Speaker or the Second Deputy Speaker, who didn't want to prosecute this in this house," Anyimadu-Antwi said, stressing on the need for a comprehensive and careful examination of the bill.



The Committee Chairman stressed that the ultimate goal is to pass a bill that can withstand the test of time, underscoring the importance of thorough scrutiny and due process in the legislative journey.



NAY/AE