Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Majority of Ghanaians have spoken clearly – Bishop Agyenta

Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Navrongo-Bolgatanga, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to accept and assent to the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, to make it a law.

He said the Bill, popularly known as Anti Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and more (Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill) has been overwhelmingly endorsed by majority of Ghanaians and there was no need for further delay.



“The whole Parliament of Ghana has unanimously passed this Bill, so more than 95 per cent of Ghanaians are saying that we don’t want to promote this kind of life (LGBTQ+), what more clarity do we need?” he questioned.



Speaking on the passion of Jesus Christ as part of the celebration of Easter at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish, Bolgatanga, Most Rev. Agyenta said Pontius Pilate handed Jesus Christ over to be crucified even though he knew he was innocent.



He said it was fear that compelled Pilate to succumb to the demands of the high priests and those who wanted Jesus Christ to be crucified and urged the President not to succumb to “those voices probably convincing him against assenting to the Bill”.



“I have been wondering whether our President is not in the shoes of Pilate because he knows that the decision of Parliament is the mind of all Ghanaians and yet some people are telling him not to sign this bill because there will be consequences.”

He urged the president to assent to the bill because the whole of Ghana is behind him.



On spirituality, the bishop explained that although the pursuit for money was good as it would help to undertake certain projects necessary for development, one should not prioritise material needs over spiritual growth.



He, therefore, warned Christians, particularly Catholics, to desist from placing monetary values on sacred items such as holy water and anointing oil.



“We all need money but you cannot put value on sacred things because the rule of the church is that the salvation of all is more important than anything we are able to do with money…”



He explained that the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ was a reminder for Christians to reflect and accept that they were sinners and ask for strength to desist from evil acts.