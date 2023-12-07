Anti-LGBTQ bill: Vomit whatever bribe you've taken – Sam George tells NPP MPs

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Proponents of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill, commonly known as the Anti-LGBT bill, have expressed frustration as Parliament failed, for the third time, to consider the bill despite the instructions of Speaker Alban Bagbin to that effect.

The bill aims to prohibit LGBTQ+ activities, advocate against them, and provide support for individuals involved.



The absence of the Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee Chairman, Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi, led to the postponement, a situation that angered Mr Samuel Nartey George, the lead proponent, forcing him to allege deliberate efforts by the majority caucus to obstruct the bill's progress.



He warns of exposing the individuals causing delays and emphasised the sponsors' commitment to advancing the bill despite setbacks.



“Since 8 AM this morning, we have been calling the chairman of the committee, and he has refused to pick up the call or return the call", Mr Nattey George said.



He alleged that some individuals on the majority side have been compromised by people with LGBT+ interests.

"Those who have gone and gotten influenced by people who have an interest in LGBTQ+ should return whatever influence they have collected because we will fight", he noted.



He then threatened: "The next time we address the media, I will mention names. I have been impressed upon today, by my co-sponsors not to. It is out of respect that I’m not mentioning names", he said., warning: "But if they continue with this behaviour of frustrating the bill [I'll mention names]".



He fumed: "How can this bill be in Parliament for almost three years? This is a calculated attempt to disgrace and undermine the authority of the Speaker and we will not accept it,” he said.



He said: "Ghanaians should take note; the Christian community, the Muslim community, the traditionalists, the National House of Chiefs, CSOs should take note of the actions of people in this house who want to slow down the bill.



He said the anti-LGBT+ train is moving and "those who think they can stand in its way, we will crush you".