Anti-LGBTQ+ bill 'the most important' - Bagbin 'orders' it be tabled next week

Speaker Alban Bagbin

The anti-LGBTQ bill pending before parliament is "the most important", Speaker Alban Bagbin has said.

Demanding the bill be laid before the house next week, Mr Bagbin told parliament on Wednesday, 22 November 2023: "You know the most important bill I'm referring to, Chairman.



"It's the most important bill and I insist that next week, we have to take it and finish it", Mr Bagbin noted.



He complained: "It's been pending for a long time and questions are being raised".



"You know, when you delay in doing some of these things, it creates suspicion and we know how dear our people hold the critical nature of that bill, and, so we should please move to make sure it is passed", Mr Bagbin stressed.

In response, the chairman of the Committee on Constitutional, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Anim Adu Antwi, said: "Mr Speaker, I'm aware but Mr Speaker has directed us to iron out some [issues]... so I've discussed it with the ranking member and very soon, we'll see you in chambers so the most important bill is discussed."



The Bill of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value is currently at the consideration stage.



It is a private members' bill being championed by some MPs on both aisles.