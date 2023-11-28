Anti-LGBTQ journalists condemn Cardinal Turksons's liberal stance on homosexuality

Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson

Journalists Against LGBTQ Ghana, a collective of Ghanaian journalists dedicated to upholding the country’s values and culture, has expressed "deep disappointment" in Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson’s recent remarks regarding the LGBTQIA+ community.

In a recent interview with BBC’s Hard Talk programme, Cardinal Turkson stated that it is “unfair” to impose anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation on any country.



He emphasised that criminalising LGBTQIA+ practices is insensitive, asserting that “LGBT and gay people may not be criminalised because they’ve committed no crime.”



The group, however, said: "While we respect Cardinal Turkson’s right to express his opinion, we firmly believe that his stance undermines the values and culture of our beloved Ghana".



"It is disheartening to witness a highly-revered figure such as Cardinal Turkson advocating against the preservation of our traditional family values", the journalists complained.

"As a collective of Ghanaian journalists, we firmly stand by our country’s cultural heritage and firmly reject any attempt to impose foreign ideologies that contradict our deeply rooted beliefs", the group asserted, adding: "We firmly believe that someone born and raised in Nsuta-Wassaw, Ghana, possesses a profound understanding of our culture, values, and traditions, far superior to those residing in the Vatican or other Western nations".



"Furthermore, as a Catholic Cardinal, it is essential to acknowledge that homosexuality is deemed a detestable act according to Leviticus 20:13, which states, 'If a man lies [intimately] with a male as if he were a woman, both men have committed a detestable (perverse, unnatural) act; they shall most certainly be put to death; their blood is on them'”.



"We call upon all privileged Ghanaians living abroad and occupying influential positions to remember and respect their cultural heritage. It is crucial to uphold our traditions and protect the values that have shaped our society for centuries", the group urged.



"Journalists Against LGBTQ Ghana urges Cardinal Turkson to reconsider his position and align his stance with the preservation of Ghanaian culture and family values. We stand united in our commitment to safeguarding our nation’s heritage and promoting a society that upholds the principles and traditions we hold dear."