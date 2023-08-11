Anti-LGBTQ law: World Bank, others 'really under-estimate all Africans' - Uganda president

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Uganda President

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has replied the World Bank over plans to suspend new requests for loans.

The bank announced on August 8 that it was taking action against the country after the recent passage of an anti-LGBTQ law.



The president in a letter to the citizens posted on Twitter noted that the action of the global lender amounted to trying to force Ugandans to abandon their faith and culture for money.



He said the East African country will develop with or without loans but that engagements were underway with the lender to regularize areas of cooperation.



Full text: Museveni’s message to the nation



Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu.

Greetings.



Things are moving well in Uganda in spite of the corruption of some Public Servants and some elements of the political class.



Last night, an official from the World Bank rang me to alert me about the statement from that Bank regarding the suspension of any new requests from Uganda for loans. I want to inform everybody, starting with Ugandans, that Uganda will develop with or without loans.



It is, therefore, unfortunate that the World Bank and other actors dare to want to coerce us into abandoning our faith, culture, principles and sovereignty, using money. They really under-estimate all Africans.



We do not need pressure from anybody to know how to solve problems in our society. They are our problems. We are continuing to talk with the World Bank so that both they and we avoid this diversion if possible.

Signed:



Yoweri K. Museveni



Gen(rtd)



Ssaabalwanyi