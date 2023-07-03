7
Anti-LGBTQ+ law set to be discussed in parliament this week

Bagbin Bagbin324 Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: happghana.com

The Ghanaian family values bill, also known as the anti-LGBT bill, is set to be discussed in parliament this week.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, had instructed the House to conduct the second reading of the bill last week, but the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee was not present.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, made this clear last Friday, June 30, 2023.

The bill aims to outlaw LGBTQ+ and its associated acts, as well as any propaganda, advocacy, or promotion of LGBT and related activities.

It also aims to protect and support children, as well as anyone who has been wrongly accused or victimized as a result of LGBTQ+ or related activities.

On June 27, when the MPs were supposed to discuss the topic, the House was vacant because the bulk of MPs from both political parties were in Assin North for the by-election.

“We had it last week, but we couldn’t make any progress because the chairman and the ranking member had travelled out. We hope that we will make some progress within this week when the Speaker and the ranking member come. We will put our heads together and locate the bill,” Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu said.

