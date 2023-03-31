Anti-LGBTQI bill is a hate-promoting legislation - Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh

Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh, an Emerita Professor at the University of Ghana

Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh, an Emerita Professor at the University of Ghana, has said that the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (anti-LGBTQI bill), which Parliament is considering, is a poor piece of legislation.

Speaking in an interview on GTV, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Prof Manuh said that the anti-LGBTQI bill is meant to only promote hatred against people who engage in LBGTI activities.



“It is a very poor piece of legislation, for you to say that I have not read the bill is an insult. The punishment that is prescribed for those you call advocates is higher than for those who are supposed to be gay and lesbian.



“We are talking about a piece of horrible legislation, a hate-promoting legislation that will imprison people just for who they are… in the bill you talk about two (sexes); that you are either male or female, you do not even accept the fact that people can be born intersex and sex is only when a female organ goes into a male organ,” she said.



She questioned why people would be focused on LGBTQ activities rather than the current economic challenges in the country saying: “Why would you have so much time for such details into what people do in their bedroom?”



The academic added that the anti-LGBTQI which is being considered by the Parliament of Ghana is not original.

According to her, the provisions of the bill are from the playbook of a grand international scheme to spread hatred against LGBTQI people.



Meanwhile, Parliament is excepted to debate and pass the anti-gay bill today, Friday, March 31, 2023.



This is after the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament present the final draft of the bill, which was sponsored by a group of bi-partisan Members of Parliament, to the plenary.



Watch the interview below:





Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:











IB/DO