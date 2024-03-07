Anti-gay bill: Watch as an official at the Ghana High Commission in Canada clashes with protesters

An official of the Ghana High Commission in Canada (left) confronting a protester

A number of Ghana’s embassies and high commissions are seeing demonstrations over the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-gay bill), which was recently passed by parliament.

In Canada, a group of protesters in front of the Ghana High Commission in Toronto were confronted by an official of the commission.



The official, in a viral video, could be seen expressing his displeasure about the presence of the protestor.



One of the protesters, who appeared to be the leader of the group, could be heard screaming, “Have you spoken about the anti-LGBT bill at all, about the infringement of rights, about the potential and constitutional quality of this bill".



The official asked the lead demonstrator, “Are you following development back home”.



The protester exclaimed in a megaphone: “Yes, I am. And the most recent development is that the President of Ghana is saying he is under a lot of pressure. Oh! That is too bad. He said that this bill has not reached his desk yet (sic)”.

The official asked him whether he listened to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s remarks when he met the diplomatic community in Ghana, adding “If you listened to him, you would not come here and be doing this, this morning”.



The high commission official told the protesters that Ghana is a country of rule of law which made the protesters start jeering at him.



He tried explaining to the protestor that it was only the Parliament of Ghana which has passed the bill and it is not a law yet.



“I’m very disappointed in you… you organize people to come and stand here. You should be ashamed of yourself,” the official said as he was leaving the protesters which lead to more boos.



Watch the incident in the video below:





BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.