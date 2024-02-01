Anti-gay bill likely to be passed by March – Sam George

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Sam Nartey George, the leading advocate for the legislation on the controversial Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, has expressed confidence in its potential passage by March 2024.

The bill, referred to as the anti-gay bill, aims to criminalize same-sex relationships, encompassing oral and anal activities and proposes penalties ranging from five to 10 years of imprisonment.



During an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram shared details on the bill's current status, indicating that it is currently undergoing amendments with input from various stakeholders.



“They are almost 60% done with consideration. Hopefully, there will be another two weeks of parliamentary work when we resume, and they should be done with consideration. The third stage of reading is just a procedural thing. It is read, and then the bill is passed,” George explained.

He went on to provide insights into the timeline of the bill's potential passage.



“In fact, during the first session of the meeting we are about to start, we believe that in the first session, which is going to run from the 6th of February to the end of March or early April, I believe that we should pass the bill before Easter. I think it is something we should give as an Easter gift from parliament to the nation. So we would strive to work with the speaker and the committee chair,” he added.



