Anum chief begs Mahama for forgiveness regarding 2016 endorsement rejection

Krontihene of the Anum traditional area, Osahene Owusu Ntow IV

The Krontihene of the Anum Traditional Area, Osahene Owusu Ntow IV, has extended an apology to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, for campaigning against him during the 2016 general election.

Osahene Owusu Ntow IV admitted to being one of the outspoken traditional leaders who publicly opposed former President Mahama and his government following an endorsement by an Akwamu chief.



During a visit by the NDC flagbearer to Anum, as part of his 'Building Ghana Tour' in the Eastern Region, Osahene Owusu Ntow expressed remorse, stating, "A certain chief in Akwamu endorsed President Mahama, claiming that all the chiefs in Anum support him. I went on radio to debunk the claim that we all support him. I am that chief who did that, but Your Excellency, forgive me my sins."



While explaining his earlier support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Krontihene criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing him of deception.



He highlighted the deteriorating condition of roads in Gyakiti, Adjena, Akwamufie, Anum-Boso, and other places, expressing disappointment in unfulfilled promises.

In his address, the chief urged his subjects to reject governments that neglect their development needs and called for competent leadership.



"We are now wide awake. If we could say in the past that we were born into NPP, but now things have changed. We can only assure President Mahama of our votes if he's able to convince us because those we followed couldn't help us. This time we are not doing politics again. Mr. Mahama and Hon. Ampem Nyarko, the ball is in your possession, we will only shout goal when you play it into the net," myjoyonline.com quoted the Anum chief to have said.



NAY/NOQ