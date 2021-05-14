Any MP who promises to build roads, hospitals is a criminal – Sam George

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram has maintained that the construction of roads, hospitals and other projects are not within the purview of a Member of Parliament.

Sam George insists that it is erroneous for constituents to demand such projects from the MPs as it is not part of their mandate.



He explained that an MP can go as far as hauling a sector minister to Parliament to explain why his or her constituency does not have a particular facility or road project.



Sam George said on Joy News that MPs can lobby for such projects but the credit ought to be given to the government and not the MP.



He told Ghanaians to be wary of MPs who make such promises because such projects are not part of their jobs.



Sam George says the construction of roads is a task for the roads minister who must be held accountable for the bad roads in a particular constituency.

“Anybody who votes for an MP because he came to stand in front of you and promised to build roads, you’ve allowed yourself to be fooled because that MP does not have the capacity to fix the road. The best he can do is to ask or plead with the Roads Minister for it to be done. The Minister does not respond to you as an MP. There is no MP who is given money to go and build roads. They say, Common Fund, how much is the Common Fund?”



He urged colleague politicians not to underestimate the ability of the Ghanaian voter to embrace honesty, revealing that a key factor in his victory was because he was candid with his constituents.



Sam George says he had to resist attempts by his campaign team to have him make promises of constructing roads and hospitals during the electioneering campaign.



“The Ghanaian electorate value and cherish honesty. Let’s not underrate the value of honesty on the campaign trail. People voted for me because they realized I was telling them the truth. I increased my margin of votes from 10,000 votes to 30,000 votes in opposition. I didn’t fix roads but they saw my efforts.”



“Any MP who comes to stand in front of you and promise to fix roads, build hospitals, does not respect you, he or she is a criminal and has no integrity. That person has no business being called an honourable member,” he said on Joy News.