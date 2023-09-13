Any alternative aside NPP will spell doom for Ghana – Catherine Afeku

Catherine Afeku

Catherine Abelema Afeku, former New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker and 2024 parliamentary aspirant for the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency, has stated that the party must do all it takes to remain in power after the 2024 polls.

She is of the view that any alternative aside from the NPP will spell doom for the country.



Speaking on the September 11 edition of Adom FM’s Morning Show, Afeku also pledged her support for the candidature of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the November 4 flagbearership election within the NPP.



“I throw my support, my energy, my talent and everything to Dr. Bawumia," she declared stressing that she will rally all her supporters to do same.



“I have given my support to Dr. Bawumia already. The party must stay in power because any alternative than NPP will spell dark doom for Ghana.



“To avert that, as a leader, you have to realign our thinking because politics is about a fight for power. All the four contestants merit the flagbearer position, they are better than NDC but one will have to emerge,” she stressed.

Afeku, a known supporter of former trade minister Alan Kyerematen is the latest from Alan’s camp to announce a way forward after the September 5 withdrawal of Alan from the flagbearership contest.



Alan cited assault on his agents, lopsided electoral system perpetrated by the party leadership and lack of trust in the processes leading to the November 4 contest as major reasons for his withdrawal.



Watch Afeku’s submission below:







