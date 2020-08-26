General News

Any attempt to touch Free SHS will backfire big time – Kweku Baako

Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako

Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako has stated that ‘it will be ‘a mindless execution of policy’ for any future government to consider scrapping the Free Senior High School policy.

Baako intimates that the policy has come stay and government which will succeed the Akufo-Addo administration will have to sustain it.



Speaking as a panellist on Peace FM, the managing editor of the Crusading Guide newspaper opined that as a result of the impact the policy has made, any attempt to tweak it will backfire.



“I don’t think there ever will be any administration which will attempt to take this thing back. If you did, it will be a mindless execution of policy. Any attempt to touch it will backfire in your face,” he said.



Kweku Baako lavished praises on the government for the successful implementation of the policy.

Describing it as groundbreaking, Baako commended the government for alleviating some Ghanaian players of their financial headache.



Baako asked the opposition NDC not to underestimate the impact of the programme.



"The successful implementation of the free SHS is groundbreaking. It's historic. It is not a joke. It's a huge investment in our human resource development; big big time social investment. Nobody should underestimate that. As a socialist myself, sometimes I envy the NPP for executing this broad-based social intervention. It's no joke. Take it from me; it needed courage," he said.



According to the government, over 1.2million children have benefitted from the policy.

