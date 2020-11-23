Any harm to Martin Amidu will cause Ghana grave damages – Security Analyst warns govt

Adib Saani is a security analyist

Executive Director of the Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, Adib Saani, has advised the government to treat claims of threats to the life of the just resigned Special Prosecutor as an issue of National Security.

According to him, Martin Amidu regardless of having resigned from his office is not just any ordinary Ghanaian.



“If anything happens to Martin Amidu, It’ll downgrade the security ratings of the country and cause us huge problems. Just like Ahmed Suale’s death received international coverage and dipped our media freedom ratings, Martin’s issue has already received international attention and we don’t need any harm to befall him.



If anything happens to Martin Amidu, it will establish the fact that Ghana has institutionalised corruption and this will affect our reputation”.



Adib Saani motioned it is very much in line for government to protect Martin Amidu from any harm. To him, security given Martin Amidu should go beyond just policing to intelligence gathering.

“Security assigned to Martin Amidu should also work with and gather intelligence around him. At this time, other actors can take advantage of these threats to harm him and make everyone think the government went after him”.



Immediate past Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu recently resigned amidst claims of government interference in his work.



Not long after his resignation, the learned fellow now claims his life is under threat with some individuals bugging his home and others known to him threatening to burn down his home amongst many other threats.