‘Any idiot can go to court’ means a judge decides – Asiedu Nketia explains

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary NDC

The General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has been explaining his infamous phrase ‘any idiot can go to court’ comment he made years ago.

“I said that any idiot can take you to court but it is the judges who will decide whether the case is sensible or not, and that is the process we have in Ghana”, the astute politician said on Joy FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Known for humorous comment, Mr. Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito first made that statement after the 2012 general elections when the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) took a decision to contest the 2012 presidential election results at the Supreme Court



Four years down the line, Mr. Asiedu Nketia explained the use of the “idiot” means no harm in the context as NDC is faced with a similar situation.



“Our law indicates that any idiot can go to court, but there are people who are saying that when you say any ‘idiot’, the meaning is that those who go to court are idiots; they have problem with logic or English”,

The infamous comment has resurfaced following the recently-held 2020 general elections, whose results are being contested by the NDC.



Mr Asiedu Nketia’s own words have been used to troll him and his party on social media, as his critics dare while other well-meaning institutions urge the party to resort to judicial process for redress.



“When they say that you have been taken to court and even before the matter is heard, you are declared to be guilty, that is the response you have to give”, he explained, adding: “Somebody taking you to court does not make you guilty”, Mr. Asiedu Nketia pointed out.