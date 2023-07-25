Anyako-Konu gets potable water

The commissioned water project for the Anyako-Konu community

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Keta Municipal Assembly and the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has commissioned a 60,000 litre community water project in Anyako-Konu in the Keta municipality of the Volta Region.

The project was officially commissioned for use on Thursday, July 20, 2023. It would be managed by the Community Water of the Ghana Water Company Limited.



Residents of Anyako-Konu have lived without potable water for more than two decades after efforts to get clean and safe water had failed severally.



The newly constructed water system was championed by the Paramount Chief of Amugo-Wego traditional area who doubles as Dufia of Anyako-Konu, Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Glikui VII, with supports from office of the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Keta Municipal Assembly and the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.



It is said to cost over Ghc50,000 and it will be distributed to homes of residents under the auspices of the Ghana Water Company Limited.



Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Glikui VII in his speech at a brief commissioning ceremony thanked individuals and the government for giving his community a potable water.

He also appealed to the government to rehabilitate town roads and major road leading to the island.



A representative from the ministry of sanitation and water resources, Patricia Dovi Sampson said the ministry is poised to provide clean and safe water to citizens in the country but ".. all this will take some cost and some time and has to be done over a long period of time".



She added that communities along the Sogakope-Lome, Togo route of the Volta region and other parts of the country would benefit from the trans-boardery water supply project funded by the Africa Development Bank.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, Emmanuel Gemegah at the event expressed joy and prayed for long use of the water.



He said "now that we've strike water, that's all the people want" he said in exciting voice. He urged residents to observe maintenance culture of the facility.

Anyako-Konu is a fishing island community in the Keta municipality of the Volta region. It is one of the historic community in the Anlo State.



There're several basic schools, a health centre and a secondary school dedicated to the throne of the Anlo State, Anlo Awormefia Senior High Technical School, with a population of over 1,200 students.



The water would be extended to the schools and the health facility in the Anlo State.