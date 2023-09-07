Anybody chanting Second Coming like John Mahama is evil-minded - Abronye

Abronye and former President John Dramani Mahama

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional chairman, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC has described former President John Dramani Mahama as evil-minded for seeking a return to Ghana’s presidency.

According to Abronye it is only Jesus Christ whose second coming the world is looking forward to and that any other person speaking of a second coming is evil.



“There is only one person we look forward to his Second Coming, so, how does a man say he is coming again? It means you have evil mindset.



"Any person who says he will come back again just like dead John Mahama saying he is coming back is also dead and evil-minded,” he stated in an interview on Wontumi Radio.



Second Coming according to Christian Theology is the prophesied return of Christ to Earth at the Last Judgement.



Having lost power in the 2016 election, former President John Dramani Mahama failed in his attempt to return to power in 2020.

The former president has been elected as flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress and will represent the party in the 2024 presidential election.







