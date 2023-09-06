Anybody who calls himself Okyenhene is ‘post kaya’ – Traditional leader jabs Osagyefo Ofori Panin II

A traditional leader in the Eastern Region has taken a swipe at Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II over the former’s Okyenhene title.

In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the traditional leader who was speaking at a press conference indicated that the title Okyenhene does not exist in the history of the people of Akyem.



He said that anybody who claims to be the Okyenhene has given himself a position that is not recognised and has no authority.



“We have nothing like Okyenhene in Ghana. And so, if someone has taken it upon himself to be the Okyenhene, it is he who has taken that title upon himself,” he said in Twi.



He explained that, unlike the Ashanti Kingdom, which has the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as its overlord, the Akyems do not have a person with such authority.



“Akyem is not like Ashanti, where we have an Asantehene. Akyem, we don’t have an Okyenhene. Listen to what I am saying carefully.

“There is no one who can be referred to as the Okyenhene in the Akyem land. What we know is that we have Kotoku Mahene; we have Abuakwa Mahene, who rules over Kyebi; and we also have Bosome Mahene, whose stool is in Akyem Swedru,” he said.



BAI/SEA

